Shocking: Class 3 Student Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing In Lucknow School

Lucknow: In a tragic event, a young student is said to have passed away from cardiac arrest on Saturday while playing on the school grounds during instruction.

Talking to the news agency PTI, the school's principal revealed the incident details.

The late 9-year-old was enrolled at the Montfort School in Lucknow.

The Grade 3 student was taken to the nearby Fatima Hospital immediately after it was discovered that she had passed out on the playground, according to a statement released by the school principal on Thursday.

The girl's family took her to Chandan Hospital, where the doctors said that she died due to cardiac arrest, the principal said.

The police were also made aware of the situation, but the girl's family has stated that nothing will be done about it, according to them.

Following learning of the girl's passing, the school on Friday declared a holiday.

In Another Incident

A twenty-year-old student unexpectedly took his own life on Wednesday; it was reported that he was denied a new bike by his mother. Ayyappa has been identified as the deceased student, according to a report from The New Indian Express.

Since the victim's father passed away about six years ago, his mother has been the only provider for the family. His mother was a housekeeper and provided for the family.

Since all his friends rode bikes to college, the late student had been begging his mother to get him one for a few months.

The mother asked him to wait since she was unable to buy him a bike due to her limited resources. Unfortunately, the mother's limited funds prevented her from getting him a bike, so she asked him to wait. He did not know, though, that she had managed to get the bike paid for with Rs 50,000.

When his mother left for work at six in the morning, the victim was at home, according to police sources. When she arrived home at 4:30 pm, her son was hanging from the ceiling. The Ambedkar Hospital mortuary served as the site of the postmortem examination.

(With Inputs From PTI)