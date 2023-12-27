'Seems My Office Passed The Ultimate Test': PM Modi Shares Christmas Video Of Students' Tour At His Residence

PM Modi had hosted a special programme at his residence for several children on Christmas. | (Image Source : X/ Narendra Modi )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video on Wednesday featuring school students expressing their joy as they visited his official residence on Christmas. PM Modi organized a special event for numerous children at his residence.

The Prime Minister announced that his office passed a ultimate test, as the children gave it a thumbs-up. In a post on X, Modi said, "Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up!"

Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/Eampc8jlHq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2023

The video shows students being given a tour of the prime minister's residence, including the office and the conference room where Union Cabinet meetings are held. One of the young visitors expressed their excitement about the experience and hoped for more similar opportunities in the future.

The group of students was also heard singing Christmas and New Year wishes during the interaction the prime minister had with the members of the Christian community.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi sent wishes to the Christian community as they celebrate Christmas across the nation. In his message, the PM reflected on the valuable lessons taught by Jesus Christ, whose birth is commemorated during this festival. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas," PM Modi said in post on X.

"May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," he added.