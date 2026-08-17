'School Thik Karo' Campaign: Rajasthan Govt Tightens Entry Rules, Sparks Political Row Over Media Access

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: Citing the state’s special responsibility for the safety, dignity, privacy, and well-being of children, the Rajasthan Education Department has issued guidelines restricting the entry of outsiders, including media personnel, into government schools without prior permission.

Order Triggers Political Row

However, the timing of the order has triggered a political controversy as it comes amid the Cockroach Janata Party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign, under which party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has announced inspections of dilapidated government schools.

The order, citing the state’s special responsibility for the safety, dignity, privacy, and well-being of children, refers to the principle of in loco parentis and right to life, dignity, and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It also cites Supreme Court judgments on privacy and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that have existed for years.

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Reacting to the development, Ranka challenged Education Minister Madan Dilawar and the state government, saying that the campaign would continue despite the restrictions.

“Either fix all the dilapidated schools in Rajasthan, or file an FIR against us in advance,” Ranka said in a social media post, adding that the party would not stop inspecting schools until their condition was improved.

Under the new directives, no outsider will be permitted to enter a government school without prior permission from the principal or head of the institution. Government officials authorized to perform official duties have been exempted from the restriction.

The Education Department’s order makes it mandatory for visitors to register their details in the school visitor register before entering. Outsiders will not be allowed to enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, dormitories, playgrounds, restrooms, or other areas where students are present unless accompanied by the principal, a teacher, or an authorized school official.

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The guidelines also impose restrictions on photography, videography, interviews, audio recording, and live streaming involving students, teachers, or school activities. Such activities will require prior written permission from the principal.

The department has further prohibited the collection, publication, or dissemination of photographs, videos, or personal information of students where such use could compromise their privacy, dignity, or safety.

School administrations have been instructed to ensure that students’ identities and personal information are not used in ways that could adversely affect their well-being.

In cases where an individual child’s photographs or information are proposed to be published, prior written permission from the principal will be required, particularly where the activity could affect the child’s safety, dignity, or privacy.

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The order states that immediate action should be taken against violations. If an individual enters the premises without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorized photography or videography, or disrupts school activities, the principal has been directed to inform the local police and the District Education Officer.

The principal can also refuse entry to anyone whose presence is considered a threat to students’ safety, privacy, discipline, or the academic environment. Police assistance can be sought if necessary.

Violators may face action under applicable laws, including provisions relating to child protection and privacy, the department said.

However, as the controversy erupts, the Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, has denied that the government has imposed a blanket ban on media entry into schools.

Dilawar said the government’s objective was to protect the safety and privacy of schoolchildren and stressed that no person should enter a school without a legitimate purpose or interact with or interview children without permission.

The minister maintained that the government had no intention of restricting media freedom but said the privacy and safety of minors could not be compromised. He also stressed the need to consider children’s rights before publicly releasing their photographs, videos, or statements.

The move has nevertheless drawn sharp criticism from the Congress as well. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara accused the BJP government of using the new restrictions to limit scrutiny of government schools. He alleged that instead of addressing poor infrastructure and other shortcomings, the government was taking steps that would reduce transparency and prevent the media from highlighting the problems.