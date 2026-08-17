Jharkhand CID Raids JSSC Office Over Alleged Recruitment Exam Irregularities; 20 Arrested In Probe

The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday conducted raids at the office of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, according to a CID official.

🚨बड़ी खबर🚨



CID ने JSSC ऑफिस में छापा मारा है हमारे माननीय ,परम आदरणीय सुशोभित अति सुसज्जित अतिथि



सुधीर गुप्ता ब्रो से पूछताछ जारी है। — JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH (@JPSCreformanch) August 17, 2026

VIDEO | Ranchi: CID conducts Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office over irregularities in examinations.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/46Vlpj3r6t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026

According to the PTI reports, the action comes as job aspirants continue their protest in the state over alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations. The students have been demonstrating for the past 24 days, seeking changes in the recruitment examination system and action against those responsible for alleged irregularities.

"We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.

The state probe agency has so far arrested 20 people in connection with the alleged recruitment examination irregularities. Among those arrested is former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte.

Students continue protest over recruitment exams

The CID raids come against the backdrop of a prolonged protest by job aspirants in Jharkhand. The protesters have alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and have been demanding reforms to make the selection process more transparent.

The government has already constituted a committee to engage with the protesters. However, several rounds of discussions have not resulted in a final resolution.

The Jharkhand government committee was scheduled to hold another round of talks with a delegation led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at 2 pm on Monday. This was expected to be the seventh meeting between the two sides.

Previous rounds of talks have failed to produce a breakthrough on the remaining demands of the protesters.

राहुल गांधी ने एक पत्र लिखा है पढ़िए और खुद आकलन कीजिए। pic.twitter.com/r8IHC5KCJB — JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH (@JPSCreformanch) August 17, 2026

Rahul Gandhi backs protesting aspirants

The issue has also drawn political attention, with the Congress extending support to the protesting students.

Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju said on Monday that party leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress stood firmly with the job aspirants. He appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take steps to address the concerns of the protesters, as reported by PTI.

Raju said Gandhi had written to Soren on August 14, urging the chief minister to personally meet representatives of the protesting students.

According to Raju, Gandhi welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to initiate dialogue with the students through a committee and noted that an agreement had already been reached on several of their demands.

Gandhi also called for the government to address the issues that remain unresolved, saying that a direct meeting with student representatives would reinforce the government's commitment to resolving the matter.

Protesters seek further action from the government

The protesting students have accused the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their concerns. They have demanded reforms in the recruitment examination system and action over the alleged irregularities.

The protesters have also called on the Congress to withdraw its support to the JMM-led government if the chief minister fails to act on their demands.