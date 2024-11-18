 SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution
Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "hazardous" levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 481 at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, categorised as 'severe-plus'

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Delhi's air quality deteriorate to "hazardous" levels |

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the government to make an urgent decision regarding the suspension of all physical classes up to Class 12 in the National Capital Region (NCR), as the region grapples with "severe-plus" air quality levels compounded by dense fog.

The Court further instructed the government to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV norms with immediate effect and ordered the establishment of dedicated teams to monitor and ensure the implementation of the necessary measures under GRAP-IV.

Current air quality in NCR

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "hazardous" levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 481 at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, categorised as 'severe-plus.' This extreme pollution poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for dense fog, which has worsened the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of toxic air and fog has disrupted flight operations, resulting in widespread delays.

Despite ongoing efforts to combat pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in thick smog, with residents describing the city as a "gas chamber." The worsening air quality has left many struggling to breathe, further exacerbating the public health crisis.

Previous order

Following Sunday night's order for the implementation of GRAP-IV, which mandates the closure of physical classes for students in Classes 6-9 and 11, the Delhi government issued a directive announcing the suspension of in-person classes for all students, except for those in Classes 10 and 12.

SC’s stand on rising pollution in NCR

The Supreme Court has adopted a firm stance on the escalating pollution levels in Delhi. It reprimanded the Delhi government for failing to enforce the firecracker ban and demanded an affidavit from both the Delhi government and the Police Commissioner outlining the measures taken to implement the ban. The Court also directed the Delhi government and Delhi Police to specify the steps they plan to take in the coming year to curb pollution. Additionally, the Court instructed the states of Punjab and Haryana to submit affidavits detailing the current status of stubble burning in their respective regions.

