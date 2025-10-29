 SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post

SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post

The Supreme Court refused to quash a criminal case against law graduate Mohd Faiyyaz Mansuri for his 2020 Facebook post stating that Babri Masjid would be rebuilt like a mosque in Turkey. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the trial court will decide the case on its merits. Mansuri later withdrew his plea after the court’s observation.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to quash a criminal case against a law graduate for his social media post that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt one day.

About The Case

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it has seen the post and found no reason to interfere with the criminal proceeding against petitioner Mohd Faiyyaz Mansuri.

The bench said the defence raised by the petitioner can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The petitioner then withdrew the plea.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh Govt To Set Up 100 CBSE-Based Schools With Separate Teacher Cadre & Dress Code
Himachal Pradesh Govt To Set Up 100 CBSE-Based Schools With Separate Teacher Cadre & Dress Code
Emraan Hashmi On Playing Intimacy Coordinator In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'This Is The Image People Used To Love Me For...'
Emraan Hashmi On Playing Intimacy Coordinator In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'This Is The Image People Used To Love Me For...'
'National Law University To Start Functioning In Kashmir Valley From April 2026': J&K CM Omar Abdullah
'National Law University To Start Functioning In Kashmir Valley From April 2026': J&K CM Omar Abdullah
IND Vs AUS 1st T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Canberra Clash Ends In No Result
IND Vs AUS 1st T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Canberra Clash Ends In No Result

The petitioner's advocate contended that there was no vulgarity in the post, and Mansuri only said Babri Masjid will be rebuilt like a mosque in Turkey. He said that it was another person who made the inflammatory post, but he was not investigated.

Read Also
Julius Or Augustus? Australian Schools' History Mix-Up Sparks Exam Confusion
article-image

Justice Kant, however, told the counsel, "Don't invite any harsh comment from us." The apex court was hearing a plea filed against an order of the Allahabad High Court that had dismissed Mansuri's application to quash a summons issued to him in connection with an FIR registered by the police in 2020.

The FIR accused him of posting an objectionable Facebook post related to the Babri Masjid. He has allegedly uploaded the Facebook post on August 5, 2020, which said, "Babri Masjid too will one day be rebuilt, just as the Sofian Mosque in Turkey was rebuilt."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Set Up 100 CBSE-Based Schools With Separate Teacher Cadre & Dress Code

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Set Up 100 CBSE-Based Schools With Separate Teacher Cadre & Dress Code

'National Law University To Start Functioning In Kashmir Valley From April 2026': J&K CM Omar...

'National Law University To Start Functioning In Kashmir Valley From April 2026': J&K CM Omar...

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result Out; Check Navik And Yantrik Scores At...

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result Out; Check Navik And Yantrik Scores At...

Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Enforce Strict Use Of Pavitra Portal For Teacher Recruitment

Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Enforce Strict Use Of Pavitra Portal For Teacher Recruitment

SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post

SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post