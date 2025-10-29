SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to quash a criminal case against a law graduate for his social media post that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt one day.

About The Case

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it has seen the post and found no reason to interfere with the criminal proceeding against petitioner Mohd Faiyyaz Mansuri.

The bench said the defence raised by the petitioner can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The petitioner then withdrew the plea.

The petitioner's advocate contended that there was no vulgarity in the post, and Mansuri only said Babri Masjid will be rebuilt like a mosque in Turkey. He said that it was another person who made the inflammatory post, but he was not investigated.

Justice Kant, however, told the counsel, "Don't invite any harsh comment from us." The apex court was hearing a plea filed against an order of the Allahabad High Court that had dismissed Mansuri's application to quash a summons issued to him in connection with an FIR registered by the police in 2020.

The FIR accused him of posting an objectionable Facebook post related to the Babri Masjid. He has allegedly uploaded the Facebook post on August 5, 2020, which said, "Babri Masjid too will one day be rebuilt, just as the Sofian Mosque in Turkey was rebuilt."

