SBI PO 2023 Admit Card To Be Out Soon at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has closed the registration process for the preliminary examination of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) exam 2023. Candidates can download the SBI PO admit cards from the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. According to the official notification of the exam, SBI PO call letters (admit card) will be available on the website from the second week of October.

The official notification reads, "Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website. NO HARD COPY WILL BE SENT."

Applicants will have to enter their login details such as Registration Number and Password at the login window of the portal to download their SBI PO Prelims Call Letters.

Vacancies for SBI PO 2023:

The State Bank of India (SBI) will fill up a total of 2,000 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer.

SBI PO exam date:

The preliminary examination is scheduled for November as the exact date and time is not revealed by the organization.

Steps to download to SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Go to the careers page and then to current openings.

Open the SBI PO page and click on the link to download call letters.

Enter your credentials to login.

Check and download your admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day and for future uses.

