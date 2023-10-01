SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Extended; Apply Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 | SBI

State Bank of India will close the extended application process for Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment 2023 soon. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on sbi.co.in. Earlier September 27 was the deadline to fill the application form, which was then extended to October 3.

The preliminary exam will be held in November 2023.

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2,000 posts in State Bank of India.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

Steps to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link available for PO recruitment.

Log in using your credentials and proceed with filling up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents as asked and make the payment of online application fees.

Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

Take a printout of the form for further use.

