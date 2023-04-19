SBI PO final result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI PO final result 2023 | Pixabay

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result for the SBI Probationary Officers (SBI PO) recruitment examination 2022 yesterday, April 18.

Those candidates who appeared for the Interview/Psychometric test round can check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Main examination result was announced on March 10. The Group Exercise & Interview were held in April 2023.The main examination was conducted on January 30, 2023, and the result was announced on March 10. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization.

The SBI PO Final Result 2023 has been declared after the conclusion of all three stages of the recruitment process: Prelims, Mains and Interview. The last round, the Interview/Psychometric Test was conducted in April 2023.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains Result 2023

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the final result for the PO

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.