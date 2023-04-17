SBI Card appoints Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer | Image: SBI Card (Representative)

SBI Card's Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Chief Risk Officer from April 21, 2023, the company reported through an exchange filing.

Shantanu comes with around three decades of experience in Risk Management, Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management in India, and APAC. He has been associated with the HSBC Group since 2001. He joined the bank as a Branch Manager and grew consistently to take charge of his current role as Head - Operational and Resilience Risk in October 2020, responsible for steering IT Risk, Cyber Security, Data, Third Party Risk, Business Continuity, Transaction Processing, etc. As the Head of Operational Risk, he steers risk management across Regulatory Compliance, Legal, Money Laundering, Sanctions, Bribery & Corruption, Fraud, Accounting, Tax, People, Employment Practices and Model etc. He has successfully delivered the Risk related Transformation Programs and has played a key role in influencing and helping embed risk culture change across the enterprise. Additionally, he also oversees the operational and resilience risk for all the HSBC subsidiaries in India.