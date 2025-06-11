 SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI has declared the Clerk Mains Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website, sbi.co.in. The results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) main test are now available online for candidates to view.

Candidates can check their qualifying status by looking up their roll numbers in the result PDF.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Go to the section under "Current Openings."

Step 4: Select the tab labelled "Junior Associates."

Step 5: Click on the link for the Mains exam results.

Step 6: If necessary, enter your login information.

Step 7: Check and save your result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Exam details

On April 10 and 12, 2025, the SBI Clerk Mains exam was administered at several locations throughout the nation. There were 190 questions on the exam, worth a total of 200 points. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude were the exam's components.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Marking scheme

Every incorrect response resulted in a deduction of one-fourth of the mark given to that question under the negative marking method.

