SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check

The results of the SBI Clerk Mains 2024, which is the main examination for the State Bank of India's Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), will be disclosed in the near future.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is organizing this hiring campaign to occupy 8,283 openings for Junior Associates in the bank. Applicants are advised to check the official website for more information and updates about the recruitment procedure.

The examination took place on February 25 and March 4, and candidates can anticipate the announcement of the results in the coming days.

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Clerks in 2024 on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. The results of the SBI Clerk Prelims were declared in February, and the candidates who were selected received call letters for the Mains examination.

After the release of the results, applicants will be able to view their SBI Clerk Mains scorecards on the bank's careers page: sbi.co.in/web/careers. In contrast to other bank recruitment exams, the answer key for the SBI Clerk Mains examination will not be published before the results. Nevertheless, unofficial answer keys might be accessible through coaching institutes and online learning platforms.

Steps To Download SBI Clerk Mains Results

Step 1: Visit the bank's official website i.e. sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Join SBI tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Log in by entering the required information.

Step 5: The result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details.

Step 7: Save and download the result

Step 8: Check and download your SBI Clerk Mains result.

As the official announcement of the SBI Clerk Mains result date and time will not be provided in advance, candidates are advised to regularly visit the bank's website for updates. Additionally, candidates should monitor their registered email addresses and phone numbers for any important communication from the bank regarding updates or notifications.