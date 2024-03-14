SBI Foundation Invites Applications For Youth for India Fellowship Program At youthforindia.org; Details Here

SBI Foundation Invites Applications For Youth for India Fellowship Program; Details Here | File

SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) division of the State Bank Group, is currently open to receiving applications for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship initiative. If you are interested, you can submit your application via the official website at youthforindia.org/register.

This fellowship, which spans over 13 months, offers a chance for graduates and young professionals aged 21-32 from urban areas to work together with rural communities and 13 respected non-governmental organizations (NGOs) throughout India.

"The SBI Youth for India program aims to fill the gap that exists between urban youth’s aspiration to contribute to the development sector and the rural reality, as also supplement the lack of qualified human resources with diverse educational and professional backgrounds in the NGOs working at the grassroots level," Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and CEO of SBI Foundation said.

Details

The program is set to start on May 13th. Individuals applying will need to fill out an application form online, which includes providing personal information, educational background, professional experience, and answering questions about their personal life experiences.

Candidates who are selected for the next round will receive an invitation for a face-to-face interview to assess their compatibility with the program. The final decision will be made based on their performance in the online assessment, personal interview, and overall suitability for the fellowship.

Candidates applying should be individuals who hold Indian citizenship, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) status, or citizenship of Bhutan or Nepal, with a strong dedication to advancing sustainable development in rural regions.