SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration Closes Today; Apply Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

The registration process for Apprentice recruitment 2023 in the State Bank of India will close today, September 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the careers portal given on sbi.co.in.

Vacancies:

SBI to recruit a total of 6,160 vacancies in the organization through this recruitment drive.

To apply, candidates need at least a graduation degree from recognised universities.

Exam Date

The online written examination will be held in October/ November 2023.

Exam Pattern

Candidates have to answer 100 questions for 100 marks in 60 minutes.

Application fee:

General/ OBC/ EWS categories category candidates need to an application fee of ₹300.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are not required to pay the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Then go to the careers section.

Scroll down and click on apprentice recruitment.

Then apply on the online tab.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login and fill the application form.

Make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.