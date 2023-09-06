SBI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Starts Today At sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Bank Of India is recruiting for the post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) and control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR. SBI will begin the application process from September 6 and the last date to submit the application form is October 10. The Bank is recruiting for 107 posts in the organisation of which 89 vacancies are for the post of Control Room Operator in the Clerical Cadre and 18 vacancies are for the post of Armourers.

Exam Date:

The but online written exam will be conducted in the month of November/December 2023.

Age limit for SBI recruitment 2023:

For Armourer's Post: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

For the post of Control Room Operators:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 48 years for Ex-servicemen/ Ex-CAPF/AR and 35 years for State Fire Service Personnel.

SBI Recruitment 2023 selection process:

There will be a written online exam of 100 marks and an interview of 25 marks.

Steps to apply for SBI recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Enter the login details or registration details.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Submit the application form

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

