Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines

Indian students are invited to apply for the Russian Federation's government scholarship program for the academic year 2026–2027. The program's goal is to assist Indian students who want to attend Russian colleges and pursue higher education in a variety of fields.
Many courses, particularly those pertaining to medical, will be offered in English, according to the Russian government. As a result, proficiency in Russian will not be required for admission. Before starting their primary coursework, students who want to learn Russian can enrol in a one-year preparatory language course.
Students have the chance to study at a number of Russian universities, including those in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad, and other locations. The scholarship application procedure is now open.
Academic Levels Covered
Bachelor’s programmes
Specialist programmes
Master’s programmes
MPhil programmes
Advanced training programmes
Fields of Study
Medicine
Pharmacy
Engineering
Architecture
Agriculture
Economics
Management
Humanities
Mathematics
Social Sciences
Aviation
Space Studies
Sports
Arts
Selection Process
No entrance examination is conducted
Selection is based on the candidate’s academic record and portfolio
Portfolio may include:
- Research papers
- Letters of recommendation
- Olympiad certificates
- Awards from national or international competitions
- Other relevant supporting documents
University Preference and Allotment
Candidates can choose up to six universities
Final allotment depends on:
- University evaluation
- Availability of seats
Selection Stages
Phase 1: Preliminary shortlisting and document verification (till January 15)
Phase 2: University allotment and issuance of visa-related documents by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education in coordination with participating universities
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and to check the eligibility criteria in detail.