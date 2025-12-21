Russian Government Scholarship 2026–27 Open For Indian Students; Apply For Courses Across Disciplines

Indian students are invited to apply for the Russian Federation's government scholarship program for the academic year 2026–2027. The program's goal is to assist Indian students who want to attend Russian colleges and pursue higher education in a variety of fields.

Many courses, particularly those pertaining to medical, will be offered in English, according to the Russian government. As a result, proficiency in Russian will not be required for admission. Before starting their primary coursework, students who want to learn Russian can enrol in a one-year preparatory language course.

Students have the chance to study at a number of Russian universities, including those in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad, and other locations. The scholarship application procedure is now open.

Academic Levels Covered

Bachelor’s programmes

Specialist programmes

Master’s programmes

MPhil programmes

Advanced training programmes

Fields of Study

Medicine

Pharmacy

Engineering

Architecture

Agriculture

Economics

Management

Humanities

Mathematics

Social Sciences

Aviation

Space Studies

Sports

Arts

Selection Process

No entrance examination is conducted

Selection is based on the candidate’s academic record and portfolio

Portfolio may include:

- Research papers

- Letters of recommendation

- Olympiad certificates

- Awards from national or international competitions

- Other relevant supporting documents

University Preference and Allotment

Candidates can choose up to six universities

Final allotment depends on:

- University evaluation

- Availability of seats

Selection Stages

Phase 1: Preliminary shortlisting and document verification (till January 15)

Phase 2: University allotment and issuance of visa-related documents by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education in coordination with participating universities

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and to check the eligibility criteria in detail.