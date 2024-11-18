 RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

The much-awaited Computer Based Test for Assistant Loco Pilot is scheduled to take place on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city slip for candidates appearing in the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination under the Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 01/2024). Candidates who have applied for the RRB ALP positions can now download their exam city slip from the official RRB websites corresponding to the zones they have applied to.

Read Also
RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here
article-image

Timeline

The much-awaited Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for Assistant Loco Pilot (CEN 01/2024) is scheduled to take place on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. At present, the exam city slip is available only for those appearing on November 25. For candidates assigned to exam dates from November 26 to November 29, the city intimation slips will be available for download between November 16 and November 19, 2024, respectively.

In addition to the city slip, candidates should note that the admit cards for the examination will be issued approximately four days before their respective exam dates.

FPJ Shorts
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya; Details Inside
Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya; Details Inside
Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Day 3: Subscribed 1.86 Times; Check GMP, Listing, And More Details Here
Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO Day 3: Subscribed 1.86 Times; Check GMP, Listing, And More Details Here
Read Also
RRB ALP 2024 City Intimation Slip To Be Out Soon At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Here
article-image

Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2024

1. Visit the official RRB website for your respective region.

2. On the homepage, look for the link to download the "Exam City Slip" or "Admit Card" for ALP (CEN 01/2024).

3. Click on the link and enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

4. The city slip and admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the document.

5. Ensure to check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, venue, and reporting time.

Originally, RRB had announced 5,696 vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilot role. However, following an increased demand from various Zonal Railways, the number of available positions has been raised to 18,799.

The selection process for RRB ALP 2024 comprises five stages, beginning with two Computer Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2). After clearing these tests, candidates will need to undergo a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), followed by Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination (ME) to finalize the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for any updates regarding their exam dates and admit card releases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Series I mock test begins today

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Series I mock test begins today

India Surpasses China To Lead U.S. Higher Education Enrollment With 330,000 Students, Marking 23%...

India Surpasses China To Lead U.S. Higher Education Enrollment With 330,000 Students, Marking 23%...

SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution

SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Here

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Here