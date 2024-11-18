RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city slip for candidates appearing in the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination under the Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 01/2024). Candidates who have applied for the RRB ALP positions can now download their exam city slip from the official RRB websites corresponding to the zones they have applied to.

Timeline

The much-awaited Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for Assistant Loco Pilot (CEN 01/2024) is scheduled to take place on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. At present, the exam city slip is available only for those appearing on November 25. For candidates assigned to exam dates from November 26 to November 29, the city intimation slips will be available for download between November 16 and November 19, 2024, respectively.

In addition to the city slip, candidates should note that the admit cards for the examination will be issued approximately four days before their respective exam dates.

Steps to Download RRB ALP Admit Card 2024

1. Visit the official RRB website for your respective region.

2. On the homepage, look for the link to download the "Exam City Slip" or "Admit Card" for ALP (CEN 01/2024).

3. Click on the link and enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

4. The city slip and admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the document.

5. Ensure to check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, venue, and reporting time.

Originally, RRB had announced 5,696 vacancies for the Assistant Loco Pilot role. However, following an increased demand from various Zonal Railways, the number of available positions has been raised to 18,799.

The selection process for RRB ALP 2024 comprises five stages, beginning with two Computer Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2). After clearing these tests, candidates will need to undergo a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), followed by Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination (ME) to finalize the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for any updates regarding their exam dates and admit card releases.