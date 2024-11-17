RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) under CEN Number 01/2024. The vacancies have been announced zone-wise, with candidates allowed to apply for only one zone. The full list of vacancies can be found on the official RRB website.
RRB ALP Vacancy 2024
The recruitment drive will fill 5,696 positions across various zones of Indian Railways. Candidates can apply online, with one application allowed per RRB. Below is the breakdown of vacancies by RRB zone:
Ahmedabad (WR): 238 vacancies
Ajmer (NWR): 228 vacancies
Bangalore (SWR): 473 vacancies
Bhopal (WCR): 219 vacancies
Bhubaneswar (ECoR): 280 vacancies
Bilaspur (CR): 124 vacancies
Chandigarh (NR): 66 vacancies
Chennai (SR): 148 vacancies
Gorakhpur (NER): 43 vacancies
Guwahati (NFR): 62 vacancies
Jammu-Srinagar (NR): 39 vacancies
Kolkata (ER): 254 vacancies
Mumbai (CR): 411 vacancies
Muzaffarpur (ECR): 38 vacancies
Patna (ECR): 38 vacancies
Prayagraj (NCR): 241 vacancies
Ranchi (SER): 153 vacancies
Secunderabad (ECoR): 199 vacancies
Thiruvananthapuram (SR): 70 vacancies
Important Dates
Notification Release: January 18, 2024
Online Registration Start: January 20, 2024
Last Date for Applications: February 19, 2024
Application Correction Window: February 20-29, 2024
RRB ALP Exam: Date to be announced
Selection Process
The selection for the Assistant Loco Pilot positions will be based on a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) and Document Verification (DV).
CBT 1: This is a qualifying exam for 75 marks, with 75 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Mental Ability, General Science, and General Awareness. The marks from this stage will not be considered for the final merit list.
CBT 2: Only those who qualify CBT 1 will be eligible for CBT 2, which will be conducted for 175 marks. The exam will consist of two parts:
Part A: 90 minutes (Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, Reasoning, Basic Science & Engineering)
Part B: 60 minutes (Relevant Trade Knowledge)