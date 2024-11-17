 RRB Announces 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot Vacancies for 2024, Check Important Details Here
The application deadline is February 19, 2024. The selection process includes a two-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by CBAT and Document Verification. Exam dates will be announced soon.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) under CEN Number 01/2024. The vacancies have been announced zone-wise, with candidates allowed to apply for only one zone. The full list of vacancies can be found on the official RRB website.

RRB ALP Vacancy 2024

The recruitment drive will fill 5,696 positions across various zones of Indian Railways. Candidates can apply online, with one application allowed per RRB. Below is the breakdown of vacancies by RRB zone:

Ahmedabad (WR): 238 vacancies

Ajmer (NWR): 228 vacancies

Bangalore (SWR): 473 vacancies

Bhopal (WCR): 219 vacancies

Bhubaneswar (ECoR): 280 vacancies

Bilaspur (CR): 124 vacancies

Chandigarh (NR): 66 vacancies

Chennai (SR): 148 vacancies

Gorakhpur (NER): 43 vacancies

Guwahati (NFR): 62 vacancies

Jammu-Srinagar (NR): 39 vacancies

Kolkata (ER): 254 vacancies

Mumbai (CR): 411 vacancies

Muzaffarpur (ECR): 38 vacancies

Patna (ECR): 38 vacancies

Prayagraj (NCR): 241 vacancies

Ranchi (SER): 153 vacancies

Secunderabad (ECoR): 199 vacancies

Thiruvananthapuram (SR): 70 vacancies

Important Dates

Notification Release: January 18, 2024

Online Registration Start: January 20, 2024

Last Date for Applications: February 19, 2024

Application Correction Window: February 20-29, 2024

RRB ALP Exam: Date to be announced

Selection Process

The selection for the Assistant Loco Pilot positions will be based on a two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) and Document Verification (DV).

CBT 1: This is a qualifying exam for 75 marks, with 75 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Mental Ability, General Science, and General Awareness. The marks from this stage will not be considered for the final merit list.

CBT 2: Only those who qualify CBT 1 will be eligible for CBT 2, which will be conducted for 175 marks. The exam will consist of two parts:

Part A: 90 minutes (Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, Reasoning, Basic Science & Engineering)

Part B: 60 minutes (Relevant Trade Knowledge)

