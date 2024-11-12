 RRB ALP 2024 City Intimation Slip To Be Out Soon At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Here
The RRB ALP CBT 1 2024 exam city slip will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

On the official RRBs website, rrbapply.gov.in, the city notification slip will be made available. By logging in with the necessary information, candidates who successfully applied for the exam can download the RRB ALP 2024 city intimation slip for the CBT 1 exam.

Exam date: 

RRB ALP Exam (CEN 01/2024): November 25 to November 29, 2024  

article-image

How to download the City Intimation Slip for the RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam 2024:

Step 1: Go to the RRBs' official websites, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click the link labelled "RRB ALP CBT 1 exam 2024 city intimation slip."

Step 3: Enter the necessary information.

Step 4: Verify the designated exam city.

Step 5: Download the 2024 RRB ALP city notification slip and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the Railway Recruitment Board's official website for additional information.

