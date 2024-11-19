 RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21
The model answer keys are available for the subjects of Hindi, English, History, and Political Science

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the model answer keys for the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Education Department) Competitive Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key from the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The model answer keys are available for the subjects of Hindi, English, History, and Political Science.

Official statement

According to the official notification, candidates have the opportunity to submit objections to the answer key, along with supporting documents, from November 21 to November 22, until 12 midnight. Please note that objections will only be accepted from candidates who appeared for the exam. Any objections submitted without proper evidence or by individuals who did not take the exam will not be considered.

A fee of Rs 100 per question must be paid for raising any objections against the answer key.

Steps to download RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024

To download the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024:

1. Visit the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Go to the "Answer Key" section under the "What's New" tab.

3. Find and click on the Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 link.

4. Download the PDF file containing the answer key.

5. Optionally, take a printout or raise objections if required.

