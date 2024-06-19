Rising Demand: St Xavier's Mumbai Adds New Divisions | Representative Image (St Xavier's College)

Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College is starting a new psychology programme—self-finance division—for its students for first-year students beginning this academic year. The programme aims to accommodate students aspiring to study psychology.

New self-financed division

The college decided on this new division following an overwhelming response to its psychology programme over the last few years.

“The Mumbai University allows a limited number of seats in the course and since it is so popular among students, the cutoffs tend to go high,” said Rajendra Shinde, the principal. “Thus, we have decided to start a new programme, self-finance division with a fixed combination of English and psychology,” he added.

This will ensure that once a student is admitted into psychology in their first year, they will graduate with the same. The course will have an intake capacity of 60 students and the fees will be Rs 75,000 for the first year.

“We have to appoint new teachers for this programme and thus the fees are a little high,” Shinde added.

Expansion of BAF

The college is also similarly starting a new division for Bachelor in Accounts and Finance (BAF) which also usually sees huge demand. The BAF is already a self-financed programme. It had an intake capacity of 60 students earlier, which has now doubled to 120 with the new division. The course fees stand at Rs 75,000 for first-year students.

However, verification and eligibility fees of Rs 1,250 will be added to the total fees of both programmes if the student has passed class 12 from boards other than the Maharashtra HSC Board.

Release of first merit list & cut-off details

The first merit list of the college was released on June 14 for all courses.

The first cut-off list of BA psychology and English (self-financed division) stood at 91.83% for general category arts students from the Maharashtra board and 97.83% for general category students from other boards. The cutoff stood at 87.17% for Christian students of the Maharashtra board and 88.2% for Christian students from other boards.

Read Also St Xavier's Mumbai Increases Fees Across All The Courses

The college is expected to release the second merit on June 21.