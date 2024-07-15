Riding On Commerce & Finance: A Journey From Mumbai To Frankfurt

Goethe University (Westend Campus), Frankfurt, Germany | Credit- Official website

Born and raised in Mumbai, I earned my Bachelor of Commerce from the HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. The programme combined business studies, accounting, management and economics. Alongside this, I also pursued actuarial science at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

After graduating in 2021, I started working with Willis Towers Watson in the actuarial valuation department. However, my desire to gain in-depth knowledge of core finance and economics led me to apply for a postgraduate degree at German universities, including Goethe University Frankfurt.

Why Germany?

Opting for Germany was an unconventional choice for me. Typically, Indian students with engineering backgrounds end up in Germany, rather than those from fields like management, marketing, art, or business. Additionally, I wanted to be connected with other European countries.

The financial aspect was crucial for me, particularly since I was financing myself and balancing work and studies. In Germany, higher education is usually offered without tuition fees, which significantly reduces the financial burden and helps maintain a balance between work, study and social life. I really appreciate this aspect of studying here.

Frankfurt is a significant financial centre, home to two central banks. This offers a valuable network for business connections and exposure, providing mentorship and guidance beyond just education or work.

Exchange semester abroad

I also wanted to experience an exchange semester abroad. In my first semester at Goethe University, we were informed about various paths to studying abroad. QTEM seemed like the most interesting route for me due to its structure and the range of partner universities. Additionally, the idea of being part of a network and earning a QTEM degree alongside my master's was appealing.

Through QTEM, I had the opportunity to study at EDHEC Business School in Nice, France. I really enjoyed the culture of southern France and was eager to learn more about people from different parts of Europe.

Advice for prospective students

For those considering higher education in STEM/MINT fields in Germany, it's relatively easy to find a decent job. Before deciding to study in Germany, it's important to check if the course is offered in English or German. If offered in German, a student will need some level of language proficiency. The education system in India tends to focus on rote learning, while in Germany, students are more independent and must develop a self-teaching approach.

The author is pursuing an MSc in Money and Finance at Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany.