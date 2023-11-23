Revised NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Out Now, Direct Link Inside

NTA Releases NEET UG 2024 Syllabus | Istock Images

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024). It also published an official notice in the same regard. The National Medical Commission (NMC) last month uploaded the same syllabus for NEET UG 2024.

“The stakeholders can refer to the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of the NEET UG examination for the academic session 2024-25”, the notice read.

Dates and Revision

In accordance with the revised NEET UG syllabus, the commission had instructed medical applicants to study for the entrance exam.

NEET UG exam is expected to be held on May 5, 2024 and the results are expected to be out by the second week of June 2024.

Significant revisions have been made to the NEET 2024 syllabus this year. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the most recent NMC NEET UG 2024 syllabus, which includes the removal of several chapters from the three subjects of physics, chemistry, and biology. However, some of the chapters and subjects have been updated or added to. It is anticipated that the NEET 2024 exam format will not change from the previous year.

Students Demand Clarifications

However, a number of candidates have resorted to social media to demand clarification regarding the modifications in the updated syllabus. Concerns about not being able to access the NEET UG syllabus link on the official websites have also been voiced by numerous student.

