'Request VC To Withdraw Rustication': Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Defends Right To Protest For JNUSU Office Bearers | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday requested the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University to withdraw the rustication of Student Union office bearers who were involved in protests, asserting that JNU's character must be protected.

In an X post, Singh highlighted JNU is the "top university in Humanities in India", which is also internationally acclaimed, stating that protesting against issues is the right of the Student Union.

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Tweet

"JNU is the top University in Humanities in India. It is internationally acclaimed. To protest on issues for benefits of students faculty and quality of education is the Right of the Students' Union elected by the majority of students. I request VC to withdraw rustication of all the elected office bearers of the Students Union and open dialogue with them to resolve all contentious issues amicably," he wrote on X.

"We must protect JNU its Character and do our best so that it finds space and retains its position Nationally and Globally," the post continued.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emphasising the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education's view on allocation of funds for universities, he added, "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education unanimously recommended higher allocation of funds for maintenance and improvement of its Infrastructure."

Drawing a contrast with the mentioned recommendation, he claimed that JNU's budget has been reduced in recent years.

The post stated, "It is unfortunate that in last few years the budget allocation to JNU has been reduced. It must be restored and its budget allocation should also have the same growth rate as DU and other Central Universities."

This comes after Jawaharlal Nehru University rusticated all four Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, including President Aditi Mishra and Vice President Gopika K Babu, for two semesters over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar have also been rusticated for allegedly destroying the Facial Recognition Technology installed at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library.

The students had also been declared out of bounds on the entire JNU campus, effective immediately.

In a statement, the JNUSU condemned the university's action, calling it an attempt to silence student voices ahead of protests against the suspension of the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026.

According to an order issued against Nitish Kumar, the former JNUSU president was found guilty of destroying Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates installed at a cost of approximately Rs. 20 lakh at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025.

The university administration has also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on Nitish Kumar.

Following this, members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) also held a demonstration inside the University campus on Sunday to voice their demands. The protest focused on issues such as the implementation of UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines and the revocation of students' rustication orders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)