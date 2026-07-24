 'Remove Dharmendra Pradhan Tomorrow': CJP Tells PM Narendra Modi It's The 'Strictest Action' Against Paper Leaks
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'Remove Dharmendra Pradhan Tomorrow': CJP Tells PM Narendra Modi It's The 'Strictest Action' Against Paper Leaks

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal, calling it the "strictest action" against exam irregularities after PM Narendra Modi announced a bill to crack down on paper leaks. The PM said the legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week and highlighted arrests, fast-track courts, and other steps taken after the NEET paper leak.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
'Remove Dharmendra Pradhan Tomorrow': CJP Tells PM Narendra Modi It's The 'Strictest Action' Against Paper Leaks
'Remove Dharmendra Pradhan Tomorrow': CJP Tells PM Narendra Modi It's The 'Strictest Action' Against Paper Leaks |

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said the "strictest action" the government could take against examination irregularities was to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in response to the prime minister's remarks, said, "Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That's the strictest action you can take." CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the prime minister's announcement by taking to X to share an image of a man locking the gate of a compound with no boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the proposed legislation.

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Prime Minister Modi announced on Thursday that a bill providing for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week after being cleared by the Union Cabinet.

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He said the government had already taken several steps after allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, including setting up fast-track courts, and asserted that those responsible have been arrested and jailed. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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