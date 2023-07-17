 Relief For Temporary University Teachers In Rajasthan; Assembly Passes Bill To Allow For Regularisation
The House also passed the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute Bill-2023 by a voice vote.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Relief For Temporary University Teachers In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Legislative assembly has passed three bills including the Rajasthan Universities' Teachers (Absorption of Temporary Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to allow the regularisation of temporary teachers through a screening process here on Monday.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Minister of State for Higher Education, Rajendra Singh Yadav said eligible temporary teachers would be regularised by screening under the provisions of the bill. The House also passed the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill - 2023 by a voice vote.

Responding to the discussion on the bill, Yadav said the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences will create a better learning environment through high-quality education, research, training, capacity building and innovation.

The minister said this institute, which will be established on the lines of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, will provide education and training related to governance and social sciences.

The House also passed the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute Bill-2023 by a voice vote. Responding to the discussion on the Bill, Education Minister B D Kalla said the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute being set up in Jodhpur will establish world-class standards in the field of financial technology.

