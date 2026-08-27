'Reject Drugs, Embrace Life': Titwala Students Lead Powerful Anti-Drug Rally, Raise Voice For A Healthier, Addiction-Free Society | File photo

Kalyan: Raising awareness among the younger generation about the serious consequences of substance abuse, students of Imperial College of Engineering, Ghotosai, Titwala, took to the streets as part of an anti-drug awareness rally aimed at promoting a healthy and addiction-free society.

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The rally was organised by the college to sensitise students and citizens about the physical, mental and social impact of drug addiction. A large number of students, teachers and non-teaching staff participated in the campaign, which began from the college campus.

Carrying placards displaying messages against substance abuse, the students marched towards Titwala railway station, raising slogans and appealing to citizens to stay away from drugs. The rally highlighted the need for greater awareness among young people, who are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of addiction.

Police Sub-Inspector Vishal Saurge, who attended the rally as the chief guest, addressed the participating students and stressed the need for young people to remain vigilant against substance abuse.

“Drug addiction is one of the biggest threats to the future of the younger generation,” Saurge said, urging students not only to stay away from drugs themselves but also to encourage their friends, families and others in society to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

The rally was organised under the guidance of college Principal Dr Pankaj Vispute, who emphasised the importance of creating awareness among students and encouraging them to become responsible citizens.

The procession proceeded through the locality before reaching Titwala railway station, where it concluded amid an enthusiastic response from the participants.

At the concluding programme, students took a collective pledge to reject substance abuse and promote a healthy lifestyle. The slogan “Reject drugs, embrace life” resonated throughout the campaign, conveying a strong message against addiction.

The initiative also sought to underline that combating substance abuse requires sustained awareness, community participation and active involvement of young people. Through the rally, the students appealed to society to work together towards creating a safer environment and a healthier future for the next generation.