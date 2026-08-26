Mumbai Food Poisoning: 16 Kurla Residents Fall Ill After Eating Momos, 7 Remain Hospitalised

Seven people remain under treatment at Bhabha Hospital after 16 Kurla residents reportedly developed food poisoning symptoms following a momo meal | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: Sixteen people from the Sundarbag area of Kurla West reportedly suffered suspected food poisoning after consuming momos, with 14 initially admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Two others were treated through the outpatient department (OPD).

Dr Manoj Varma, Medical Superintendent of Bhabha Hospital, said seven patients are currently undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, while the remaining patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

Patients Develop Symptoms

“The incident was reported on the night of August 23. They developed health problems on August 24 and were subsequently brought to the hospital,” said Dr Varma, adding that all the patients presented with vomiting and loose motions, with some also reporting fever, abdominal pain and giddiness.

“All patients were assessed and managed accordingly. Currently, all patients are stable. Routine investigations were advised wherever indicated,” said Dr Varma.

According to the hospital, the patients had reportedly consumed momos before developing symptoms. The affected group included five children aged between three and 13 years, besides teenagers and adults. The two patients treated through the OPD were aged 13 and 14.

Civic Official Visits Hospital

Mumbai Municipal Corporation Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge visited Bhabha Hospital after receiving information about the suspected food poisoning incident and met the affected patients. He also spoke to doctors and the hospital administration to take stock of their condition and the treatment being provided.

The hospital said the patients who remain admitted are under medical supervision, while those discharged after treatment were advised follow-up investigations wherever required.

Also Watch:

Investigation Ordered

Bhandirge also sought details of the incident from the hospital administration and directed officials to conduct the necessary investigation and take appropriate action. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning and the source of the contaminated food will be established through the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/