Mumbai Monsoon Health Alert: Malaria Cases Rise 11.4%, H1N1 Surges Over Fourfold As Dengue And Covid Decline |

Mumbai: Malaria cases in Mumbai have increased by 11.4% during the monsoon this year, while H1N1 (swine flu) cases have surged by 329.2%, according to data released by the BMC’s Infectious Disease Control Cell on Monday. At the same time, cases of dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis and Covid-19 have declined compared to the corresponding period last year.

Mumbai Records Over 3,000 Malaria Cases Between June And August

Between June 1 and August 15, Mumbai recorded 3,177 malaria cases, compared to 2,852 during the same period in 2025. Dengue cases fell by 11.3%, from 1,217 to 1,079, while chikungunya declined sharply by 88.2%, from 279 to 33.

Leptospirosis cases dropped by 41.3%, from 322 to 189, while gastroenteritis cases declined by 23%, from 2,274 to 1,752. Covid-19 cases registered the steepest decline of 81.4%, falling from 668 to 124.

H1N1 Cases Witness Sharp Increase During Monsoon

In contrast, H1N1 cases rose from 72 last year to 309 this year, a 329.2% increase, or more than four times the previous year’s figure.

From August 1 to 15, BMC teams surveyed 5,63,382 houses and screened 26,85,828 people, while collecting 32,158 blood samples. The civic body also organised 24 health camps and provided preventive treatment for leptospirosis to 10,542 people.

Thousands Of Mosquito Breeding Sites Inspected By Civic Teams

Under malaria control measures, 17,793 potential mosquito breeding sites were inspected, with Anopheles breeding detected at 3,319 locations. For dengue control, 4,74,341 potential breeding sites were checked, with Aedes breeding found at 11,227 locations.

The BMC also removed 674 discarded tyres and 25,860 scrap items from rooftops and premises. Fogging was carried out at 18,568 building premises and 3,18,803 slum dwellings.

The BMC has reported a rise in malaria cases in Byculla-Madanpura-Mazgaon, Andheri-Nehru Nagar-Amboli, BDD Chawl-Satarasta, Parel-Bhoiwada-Sewri and Hill Road-Turner Road-Perry Cross Road.

Meanwhile, leptospirosis cases have increased in areas including Sangam Nagar, GTB Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Sakinaka-Chakala MIDC and Dharavi.

The civic body has urged residents, particularly those in affected areas, to take precautions against mosquito-borne and monsoon-related diseases.

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