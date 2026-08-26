Ulhasnagar Central Hospital Snake-Bite Case: SHRC Seeks Action-Taken Report After 3-Year-Old’s Death

The SHRC has directed the Deputy Director of Health Services to submit an action-taken report over the alleged mishandling of a child’s snake-bite case at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Civil Surgeon of Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, has informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the case of a three-year-old child who died after an alleged snake bite was handled carelessly by the hospital staff.

The doctor further informed the commission that a report on the matter had been forwarded to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, and that action from the authority was awaited.

The commission has now directed the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, to appear before it and submit an action-taken report on the next date of hearing, October 26.

SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The SHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of news reports about the death of the three-year-old son of an Ambernath-based family, who had alleged that the child was denied immediate treatment despite the family informing the hospital that he had suffered a venomous snake bite.

After the SHRC issued a notice to the Central Hospital authorities, Dr Manohar Bansode, Civil Surgeon, Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar, submitted his report before the commission.

“According to Dr Bansode, in the preliminary fact-finding inquiry, he found that the subject case of snake bite was carelessly handled by Dr Asia Shaikh and Mrs Sangita Munde, the staff nurse. He further informed that the internship of three interns who were present on the spot came to be extended by one more month. According to Dr Bansode, he has forwarded his report to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, and action from the said authority is awaited,” the order states.

Family Alleges Treatment Delay

The incident occurred in June 2026, when the family of the three-year-old alleged that the child was not provided timely medical treatment after being bitten by a venomous snake.

The grieving family had accused doctors at Ulhasnagar's Central Hospital of delaying treatment and insisting on seeing a photograph of the snake before proceeding with medical intervention.

The deceased child, identified as Sultan Shaikh, 3, was playing inside his home in the Shiv Mandir-Kailas Colony area of Ambernath when a snake allegedly bit him on the waist.

According to family members, the child suddenly began crying uncontrollably, following which they noticed the snake and rushed him to the nearby government-run Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

As reported by The Free Press Journal on June 6, a family member alleged, “The doctors allegedly asked us to show them a photograph of the snake that bit our son. They said treatment could only proceed after identifying the snake. While we were struggling to explain the situation, valuable time was lost.”

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Action-Taken Report Sought

The family alleged that the delay proved fatal and that Sultan's condition deteriorated rapidly before doctors could effectively intervene. They further claimed that timely administration of anti-snake venom and emergency medical care could have saved the child's life.

The SHRC will now seek the action-taken report from the Deputy Director of Health Services at its next hearing on October 26.

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