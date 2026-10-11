Ravindra Chavan Steps Up BJP-Mahayuti Campaign Ahead Of Pune Graduate, Teachers’ Polls |

Mumbai: BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan conducted a two-day tour of the Pune division ahead of the elections to the Pune Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies, launching the campaign for BJP-Mahayuti candidates Dr Smita Yogesh Jadhav and Kaustubh Gawade at a large gathering of party office-bearers and workers.

During the tour, Chavan held organisational review meetings with BJP core committees in Pune city, Pune rural, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur. He directed party leaders to intensify voter registration, undertake booth-level micro-planning and strengthen the campaign machinery ahead of the elections.

Chavan also held a meeting with office-bearers of the Maharashtra State Old Pension Coordination Association. The association submitted a memorandum seeking the continuation of the old pension scheme for teachers and non-teaching employees. It also announced its support for both BJP-Mahayuti candidates in the Pune division.

In a development during the tour, independent candidate Nandkumar Sagar withdrew his nomination and extended support to the BJP-Mahayuti alliance during meetings in Kolhapur and Solapur districts.

At the workers’ convention in Pune, Chavan handed over the appointment letter to Sharad Lad, naming him as the BJP Maharashtra unit’s state secretary.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP-Mahayuti government is committed to creating opportunities for the youth through education, careers and startups. To accelerate these efforts and address the concerns of highly educated people, teachers and graduates, we have fielded candidates who are consistently working on these issues,” Chavan said.

He appealed to all Mahayuti office-bearers to work with full strength over the coming days to campaign for the candidates.

The two-day tour focused on strengthening coordination among party units across the six districts, improving booth-level preparedness and mobilising workers for the elections.

Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, ministers Chandrakant Patil, Jaykumar Gore and Shivendraraje Bhosale, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, BJP state general secretaries MLA Niranjan Davkhare and Rajesh Pande, along with MPs, MLAs, district presidents, local office-bearers and party workers, attended the meetings.

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