'Govt Has Made A Big Mistake': CJP's Ajinkya Shinde Calls For Fresh Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park At 4 PM Today | File Pic.

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member Ajinkya Shinde on Sunday announced a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park against the alleged forceful detention of the outfit’s leaders and protesters across Delhi and other parts of the country. He alleged that the government was clamping down on democracy.

Shinde announces Shivaji Park protest

Taking to X, Shinde wrote, “Every Indian is angry that their beloved country is being turned into a dictatorship by Modi and Shah. The manner in which tens of thousands of people were detained yesterday across Delhi and India will not go unchallenged. Across the country protests have started against the dictatorship.”

Every Indian is angry that their beloved country is being turned into a Dictatorship by Modi and Shah. The manner in which tens of thousands of people were detained yesterday across Delhi and India will not go unchallenged. Across the country protests have started against the Dictatorship. In Mumbai, protesters will peacefully assemble at T Junction, Shivaji Park at 4 PM today. More cities will follow soon.. The Govt has made a big mistake by arresting our leaders and clamping down on democracy. Gaddar Gyaanu Must Resign! — Ajinkya Shinde (@AjinkyaCJP) October 11, 2026

In his post, Shinde urged people to assemble at T Junction in Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Sunday.

“The Govt has made a big mistake by arresting our leaders and clamping down on democracy. Gaddar Gyaanu Must Resign!” the post read.

Protests against CEC continue

The announcement comes amid a police crackdown following protests by CJP supporters and others in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country. The demonstrations were held against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with protesters demanding his resignation amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row.

📽️ CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Released After 24 Hours In Detention #CJPProtest #abhijeetdipke #sauravdas #delhipolice #DelhiNews https://t.co/xaXD80H8Xk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 11, 2026

On Saturday, following the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, Shinde, a close associate of Dipke, was tasked with leading the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Security stepped up at Shivaji Park

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have stepped up security at Dadar’s Shivaji Park following the announcement. Visuals showing police personnel deployed at the site have surfaced online.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened and police deployment has increased at Shivaji Park. https://t.co/wT7uhDwuyp — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026

A video shared by IANS shows police personnel stationed near the park’s gate as part of security arrangements amid the tense situation following the outfit’s announcement. Several police officials can be seen deployed at the location.

FIR registered over Mumbai protest

Moreover, reports indicate that Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station in connection with a protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the CJP’s demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation on Saturday.

According to the police, more than 400 people were detained in Mumbai during the demonstration.

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