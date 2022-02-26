Rajasthan: MP demands free airlifting and evacuation of students from war zone of Ukraine

Kota: A Member of Parliament from Rajasthan Hanuman Beniwal has written to the Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking evacuation and free airlifting of the Rajasthan students from the war zone in Ukraine.

In his letter to S Jaishankar, Beniwal has apprised Minister about the issue of the student crisis in strife-torn Ukraine.

"Rajasthani Students from the districts of Nagaur, Barmer, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Jaipur, Bikaner, Pratapgarh, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Shri Ganganagar, Churu, Jalore, Bundi and other districts are stranded in Ukraine due to Russian invasion off late", wrote Beniwal who is Member of Parliament from Nagaur in Rajasthan.

"Parents of the stranded students of Rajasthan are concerned about the safety of their wards in Ukraine and are demanding for their rescue from Ukraine", he said.

Beniwal, who is the founder of Rashtriya Loktantrik party, also has demanded from the Government of India for running additional flights to Ukraine for free airlifting of Rajasthani students from Ukraine as the students cannot afford the air tickets whose fares are skyrocketing these days due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

He has urged the Government of India to evacuate and rescue the Rajasthani students from alternate places.

Every day students from Rajasthan are returning to their homes from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has also announced to bear the expenses of the airfares of Rajasthani people who are stuck in Ukraine.

ALSO READ At least 46 MP students stranded in Ukraine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:26 PM IST