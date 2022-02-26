At least 46 MP students stranded in Ukraine

The Madhya Pradesh government said on Friday that 46 students from the state who registered with the Chief Minister's helpline are safe in Ukraine. However, it is not known exactly how many students from the state are stranded in the war-hit country.



IANS contacted various officials in different departments of the state government to know the exact number of students from the state stranded in Ukraine, but no concrete information was received on the same.



A senior official in the medical education department said the department does have information on the number of students studying in overseas countries.



The students go to foreign countries to study as per the contract between them and the respective universities, an official said.



"The department has no role in sending students to overseas countries. Instead, they tie up directly with the universities and therefore, the department has no idea about it," said a senior official in the medical education department.



Another official said the department carries information of only those students who go to foreign countries for study after receiving a scholarship from the state government.



As per the home department, so far, 46 students stranded in Ukraine have contacted them or have registered their complaints with the Chief Minister's helpline and they are safe.



However, as per sources, over 60 medical students are in Ukraine from Indore alone.



Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajesh Rajora, informed on Thursday that among the students who have registered with the CM's helpline -- nine are from Bhopal, three each from Indore and Raisen, four each from Dhar, Ujjain and Dewas, two each from Barwani and Sehore and one each from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Morena, Narmadapuram, Dindori, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khargone, Jhabua, Barwani, Sagar, Balaghat, Ratlam and Burhanpur.



"They all are safe in Ukraine and have been asked to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy there. They have also been provided with call centre numbers, the Embassy's email id and other contact details," Rajora told the media.



Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:10 PM IST