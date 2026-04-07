Rajasthan Judges Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Statewide Campaign To Educate Students On Cybersecurity & Legal Rights | IANS

Jaipur: In a unique initiative, judges across Rajasthan stepped into classrooms on Tuesday to educate students on cybersecurity, highlighting the growing risks in the digital age.

The judicial officers from districts including Jaipur, Kota, and Ajmer visited schools to explain common cyber fraud techniques and preventive measures. The programme is part of the statewide campaign, 'Empowering Rajasthan Youth: A Legal Literacy Initiative - 2026'.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative for the state in which judges across Rajasthan will join teachers in classrooms to educate students on cybersecurity and legal awareness.

Under the ‘Transformative Tuesday’ campaign, nearly 1,400 judicial officers will conduct sessions in as many selected schools across the state. Students will be sensitised to issues such as cyberbullying, digital arrest scams, online fraud, and safe use of social media.

The campaign is part of the broader programme, 'Empowering Rajasthan Youth: A Legal Literacy Initiative - 2026', aimed at strengthening legal awareness among young citizens. According to Hariom Attri, Member Secretary of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, the campaign was conceptualised on the initiative of the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. It was formally launched on February 20 during a state-level cyber law conference, attended by Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant.

The sessions are designed for students from Classes 8 to 12, with the aim of reaching over four lakh students in a single day.

The initiative will continue throughout the year, with programmes scheduled every Tuesday, covering a wide range of legal topics. In addition to cyber safety, students will be educated on laws related to daily life, constitutional rights, legal aid, child rights, women’s rights, and responsible citizenship.

As part of the campaign, a unique ‘Court Wali Didi Complaint Box’ will be placed in participating schools. Students can anonymously submit their grievances, which will later be reviewed by teams from the Legal Services Authority for appropriate action and resolution.

The initiative aims not only to raise awareness but also to instil a sense of responsibility, legal literacy, and respect for the law among students.

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