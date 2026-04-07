Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader S Vijayadharani Accuses CM MK Stalin Of Denying Poor Students Access To Hindi While Family-Run Schools Make It Compulsory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | X @ANI

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu): BJP leader and NDA candidate S Vijayadharani alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is deliberately depriving students in the state of the opportunity to learn Hindi.

Vijayadharani also alleged that Hindi is a compulsory subject in schools run by Chief Minister Stalin's family, but they want to deprive poor people of it.

"Members of Stalin's family run a school in Chennai called 'Sunrise'. In that school, Hindi is a compulsory subject. Students studying in that private school are taught Hindi. In such a situation, Stalin should answer why he wants to deprive children from poor families of the opportunity to learn Hindi," she told ANI.

"This is a diluted formula that the Chief Minister keeps bringing up repeatedly. But people know the truth behind it. The Chief Minister has not carried out any public welfare work during his tenure that he can talk about, so he is raising such issues to mislead people and divert their attention," Vijayadharani said.

Refuting Stalin's allegation that the central government was imposing Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP), the BJP leader said, "This is a baseless allegation; the central government is not imposing Hindi in any way."

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the three-language policy is once again emerging as a major issue. MK Stalin has said that as long as DMK remains in power, the three-language policy will not be implemented. Following this statement, political tensions around the issue appear to be rising.

Vijayadharani filed her nomination on Monday as the BJP candidate from the Vilavancode Assembly seat. Speaking to ANI during this, she also said that the BJP is leading not only in this seat but across all seats, and their alliance is going to form the government.

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)