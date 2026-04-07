JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Leak Attempt: Student Booked In Manipal For Clicking Question Paper Mid-Exam

Manipal: A student has been charged with allegedly photographing the JEE Main 2026 question paper and attempting to circulate it during the examination at a Manipal center on April 5.

According to Mangalore Today, the incident occurred at the TMA Pai Polytechnic College examination center, where the JEE Main exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two sessions. The morning session had 149 candidates, while the afternoon session had 133.

According to a complaint filed by exam center observer V.K. Manohar Kumar, the accused, identified as Aridaman Singh Sang from Uttarakhand, used a mobile phone inside the examination hall to photograph the question paper displayed on the computer system and attempted to send the images outside.

According to Udayavani's report, the student was writing the exam in Lab A and was seated at system number C-018 when he allegedly used his mobile phone to capture images of the question paper on screen. He is suspected of attempting to share these images outside the exam hall.

As per rules, candidates are allowed to carry only valid identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card or a PAN card, along with the admit card, as per the Udayavani report, adding that using electronic devices inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered under Crime No. 49/2026, invoking Sections 3, 4, and 10 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, at the Manipal Police Station as per the Manglorean report, and further investigation is currently underway.