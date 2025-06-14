Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 | Official Website

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University on Saturday declared the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025. Candidates who took the written examination will be able to check and download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 at predeledraj2025.in.

In order to access the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their application ID/Roll Number and date of birth on the portal.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2025 written exam was held on 1st June 2025, in two sessions—the first between 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, and the second between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

After publishing the result, suitable candidates will go to BSTC Counselling 2025. During the counselling process, the candidates need to register online, choose their preferred colleges, and verify documents. Seat allotments will be done based on rank and college options, and comprehensive counselling schedules will be published soon after the release of the results.

The provisional answer key was available for release on June 5, 2025, and objections were received from the candidates until June 9, 2025. The final answer key was then released on June 12, 2025.

Upon declaration of the results, students are requested to download their Rajasthan BSTC Scorecard 2025 and carefully check that it contains the following information: their name, roll number, father's name, gender, category, section-wise marks for Sections A, B, C, and D, total marks, overall rank, and individual scores.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- predeledraj2025.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the application number or roll number on the portal

Step 4: The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 and take a print out for the future reference.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Direct Link