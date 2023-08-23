Raipur: Students Unite To Fight ‘Tobacco Menace’ | FPJ

Raipur: Tobacco product consumers alarmingly increased in the tribal-dominated state of Chhattisgarh and reached 39.1%, which created a threat to millions of human lives by pushing into the death trap of deadly non-communicable diseases which can be controlled only through the active participation from youth and society, Voluntary Health Association of India Office bearers informed the students during a sensitization programme held at Durga College auditorium, Raipur on Tuesday.

More than 250 young students who actively participated in the ‘Youth Sensitization Workshop on Tobacco’ under the Tobacco Free Chhattisgarh program agreed to give their support to the campaign.

VHAI State Programme Manager Avdhesh Mallick and State Programme Officer Sushmita Shrivastava aware of the college students of the harmful impacts of tobacco consumption, and second-hand smoke and gave them tips about healthy lifestyle.

Apart from sharing vital information about the steps initiated by Central Government, State Government to curb the tobacco menace, the experts also informed the students about the existing laws which prohibit tobacco consumption in public places, and academic institutions and the violation may lead to imprisonment.

The students were informed about the VHAI activities, intervention and achievement which led to tobacco-related statutory warnings during the consumption of tobacco products during movie clips and OTT platforms.

Students were informed that minors cannot be involved in the sale, or purchase of tobacco products, compelling them to do so if an offence may lead to stricter punishment and heavy penalties.

On the occasion, Durga College Principal Dr. Pratibha Mukharjee Sahukar also addressed the gathering of the students while emphasizing their role she mentioned the life-endangering impacts of tobacco consumption.

National Service Scheme (NSS) Officer of Durga College Dr Sunita Chansoriya while addressing the students requested them to unite and galvanize as a force to fight the tobacco menace so that the NCD-causing factor can be defeated. She also emphasized that the 30 years old COTPA law requires amendment.

During the workshop, students become aware of the existing laws related to tobacco control, its limitations and why the COTPA amendment is necessary.

On the occasion, students also gave thanks to the central government for making tobacco-related warnings on OTT platforms mandatory. The college students also filled out an online form to generate a strong voice against tobacco consumption.

