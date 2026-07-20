Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Student Protest Crackdown, Says Modi Govt Has 'Failed India's Youth'

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over its handling of student protests in the national capital, alleging that the Centre has failed the country's youth and responded to their demands with force instead of dialogue.

In a video message shared on his official X handle, Gandhi said that India has a predominantly young population but is being led by "the most anti-youth Prime Minister India has ever had."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Referring to students protesting on the streets of Delhi, Gandhi said they were not criminals but young people demanding their rightful access to a fair and functional education system.

"The boys and girls who are walking the streets of Delhi are not criminals. They are demanding their rights. Their rights are to have an education system that respects them, to have an education system that is fair, to have an education system that is working," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha condemned the use of tear gas and lathi-charge against protesters, calling it undemocratic and contrary to India's values.

"Tear-gassing students, lathi-charging students is not democratic. It's not India's way and it is not the way this should be done," Gandhi said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the students' concerns and address their demands, arguing that dissatisfaction with the country's education system has become widespread.

Gandhi also alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has exerted undue influence over India's education system and institutions.

"Everybody is sick and tired of how the RSS has captured our education system and how all our institutions are being run by one organisation," he said.

According to Gandhi, the ongoing protests reflect a natural response from the country's youth to long-standing issues in the education sector. He said the Congress has been raising these concerns for years and described them as a fundamental problem.

Concluding his remarks, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting the youth of India and alleged that the government follows principles contrary to truth and non-violence.

Gandhi's remarks come amid continuing student protests in Delhi over education-related issues, with the Opposition stepping up its criticism of the Centre's response.