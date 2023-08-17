Raebareli Police Apprehends Minor Students After Stone Pelting Incident In Running School Bus (On Camera)

Stone Pelting Incident In Running School Bus | Twitter

A horrific incident of stone pelting has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli where a few bikers could be seen throwing stones in a running school bus. The incident is shared on the micro blogging site, X (formerly Twitter) by a user Nigar Parveen. In the video below a few students riding on bikes could be seen chasing a school bus following which they started throwing stones from behind.

In the X post the user writes, "Now see these stone pelters? In Rae Bareli, UP, stones were pelted on a school bus in broad daylight. Panic spread among dozens students. Don't they fear law?"

अब इन पत्थरबाजों को देखिए ?



यूपी के रायबरेली में स्कूल बस पर दिनदहाड़े पत्थर बरसाए गए। दर्जनों छात्र-छात्राएं में दहशत फैल गई



कहाँ गया कानून का डर ? pic.twitter.com/8csD5Mxi7o — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) August 17, 2023

Reacting to the X post, the Raebareli police said that all those involved in stone pelting are minor students from the same school."

According to the Police, the concerned students have been expelled from the school by the administration. The guardians of these students were called upon by the school authorities after which they were debarred from the Institution.

After the video went viral netizens reacted to the post, a user Sameer Alam questions the police, "what do you mean that they are expelled? If they are minors then where did they get the license to ride the bike or if they don't have the license then how were they riding?"

