 Overcrowded School Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad Leads To Rs 13,000 Fine For Driver
Overcrowded School Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad Leads To Rs 13,000 Fine For Driver

Overcrowded School Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad Leads To Rs 13,000 Fine For Driver

The incident unfolded in Moshi, where students were crammed so tightly into the bus that they had minimal space to move or breathe comfortably.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
(Representative Photo) |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) has levied a fine of Rs 13,000 on the driver of the school bus that was discovered severely overcrowded. A school bus operated by Excellence School in Moshi, Pimpri Chinchwad, had prompted concern due to its alarming overcrowding. Shockingly, the bus designed for a capacity of 42 students accommodated 92 students. Taking prompt action, the Pimpri Chinchwad RTO swiftly imposed the fine on the driver responsible for this violation.

The incident unfolded in Moshi, where students were crammed so tightly into the bus that they had minimal space to move or breathe comfortably. Officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad RTO responded promptly, apprehending the bus and initiating measures against this unsafe practice.

Upon discovery of the issue, the school principal was summoned to the scene, and immediate arrangements were made to transport the affected students in a separate bus.

