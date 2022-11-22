Quarterly syllabus, books attached with writing pages: Maharashtra Govt to adopt Kerala model in education sector | PTI

Maharashtra School Education Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday announced that the state will adopt Kerala model and also follow good initiatives of Punjab and Rajasthan in the education sector and they will be scaled up in the state. A joint meeting with the officers from Kerala will be soon held.

Sports Education

‘’I have visited Kerala which has been at the forefront in the Education sector and the experiments that they have conducted are quite successful. World acclaimed athletes were developed in Kerala as they were provided necessary facilities from school days. However, we neglect them as the focus is laid on education only. If the proper training is given to boys and girls from school days in Maharashtra they will emerge as successful athletes,’’ said Mr Kesarkar who said the department team as well as he himself have visited a few states and they will cover some more to understand best practices in the education sector.

Exam Pattern

Mr Kesarkar said not to hold examinations up to 8th standard and not to mark the students failed are two different parts. ‘’Exams need to be conducted. It is alright the children from first and second standards are small and they should not be burdened with exams. However, Quarterly and half year exams will be conducted from the third standard. Even though the exams will be conducted, nobody will be marked a failure till 8th standard,’’ he added.

Quarterly Syllabus

Mr Kesarkar announced that from next academic year the quarterly syllabus will be released so that the school going children can take them along books for that portion. Sufficient pages will be attached with the books. This will be a revolutionary step,’’ he added.

NEP

Mr Kesarkar said that the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) has begun in the state. ‘’NEP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream. Under the NEP up to 12th standard it will become part of the school education.

Meanwhile, Mr Kesarkar, who is also the minister for Marathi Language, announced that the department will organise the Jagtik Marathi Parishad (World Marathi Conference) in Mumbai in close coordination with the BrihanMaharashtra Mandal. The proposed meeting is expected to be held in January.

Further, Mr Kesarkar said that a “Speak in Marathi in Mumbai’’ campaign will soon be launched for a fortnight.