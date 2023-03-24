QS World university rankings: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Madras, DU and other institutes feature in the list

(IIT) Bombay has been ranked first in India and 47th globally in Engineering and Technology in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2023. | Representational Image/ Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been ranked first in India and 47th globally in Engineering and Technology in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2023.

The results released on Wednesday shows the institute has improved upon its 2022 performance by 18 places.

In overall QS World University rankings, IIT Bombay ranks 172nd globally and second in India after the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

In 2022, IIT Bombay ranked 177th globally in overall QS World University rankings and was ranked first in India.

Apart from IIT Bombay, Other Indian Institutes also feature in the (QS) World University Rankings 2023.

The Delhi University (DU) is the Indian varsity with maximum entries (27) followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, (25) and IIT-Kharagpur (23), a statement released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said.

The electrical and electronic engineering programme at IIT-Kanpur now ranks 87th in the world, and computer science & information systems 96th.

IIT-Kharagpur is among the world’s top computer science and information systems (94th rank, up 15 spots).

As many as 44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions in different disciplines have figured in the top 100 globally. Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (68th rank) and University of Delhi (91th rank) broke into the world’s top 100 in sociology

Ben Sowter, QS Research director, said: “One of the biggest challenges faced by India is educational—providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand: this much was recognised by 2020’s NEP, which set the ambitious target of a 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035.”

“It should therefore provide some reassurance that the number of Indian programs featuring across our 54 subject rankings and five broad faculty areas has increased this year—from 299 to 355 this year,” he added.

The 2023 QS rankings sees Indian higher education institutions featuring in 38 of the 54 narrow subjects and in the all the five broad subject areas—engineering and technology, humanities, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, social sciences and management.

A tweet by @EDUMINOfIndia reads, "Indian higher education reaching new heights on the global stage! Total 66 Indian universities have made to the QS World University Rankings 2023 across 38 subjects in which 17 Indian universities broke into the world’s top 100 rankings and leading the way in global recognition."

Indian higher education reaching new heights on the global stage!



Total 66 Indian universities have made to the QS World University Rankings 2023 across 38 subjects in which 17 Indian universities broke into the world’s top 100 rankings and leading the way in global recognition. pic.twitter.com/jYwGDMeweA — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2023

On this achievement IIT-Bombay authorities stated, “The institute has been ranked (51-100) for Art and Design, 66th for Computer Science & Information Technology, 51-100 for Civil & Structural Engineering, 77th for Chemical Engineering, 54th for Electrical & Electronics Engineering, 68th for Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, and 37th for Minerals & Mining.”

One more feather in the cap of @iitbombay!



The technology institute has become one of the most represented Indian institutions in this edition of QS World University Rankings 2023 with 25 subjects. Many congratulations on this glorious achievement. pic.twitter.com/ZX8R5pIAVY — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2023

The current edition ranked 66 Indian universities, cumulatively achieving 355 entries of various programmes: an 18.7% increase compared to last year (299).

The Twitter handle of Ministry of Education, Tweets, "A proud moment for @UnivofDelhi ! The university has become one of the most represented Indian institutions in this edition of QS World University Rankings 2023 with 27 subjects. Heartiest congratulations on this achievement and best wishes for future."

A proud moment for @UnivofDelhi!



The university has become one of the most represented Indian institutions in this edition of QS World University Rankings 2023 with 27 subjects. Heartiest congratulations on this achievement and best wishes for future. pic.twitter.com/eSUUZo2PvM — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2023



IIT-Kharagpur is one of the most represented Indian institutions in this edition of QS World University Rankings 2023 with 23 subjects.

Achieving new milestones on global stage with academic excellence!@IITKgp is one of the most represented Indian institutions in this edition of QS World University Rankings 2023 with 23 subjects. Heartiest Congratulations IIT Kharagpur, you made India proud! pic.twitter.com/IATOqGUzqJ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2023

Read Also These courses by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi topped the latest QS rankings