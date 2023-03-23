QS Subject Rankings 2023: Apart from IIT-Bombay, these six Maharashtra institutes also figure in the list

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is among the Indian universities featuring prominently in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, six other higher education institutes from the state also figure in the list.

Three courses each from state universities the University of Mumbai (MU) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been ranked in the annual list by the British higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The list also features central government-run premier research institutes and deemed universities Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), both based in Mumbai, as well as the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), a state-funded deemed university in the city, and Symbiosis International, a private deemed university in Pune.

The latest edition of the annual rankings compares universities across the world in five broad subject areas and 54 narrow disciplines. A number of factors including academic reputation, employer reputation and research citations per paper are considered while ranking the institutes.

While MU had two of its subjects, Petroleum Engineering and Pharmacy & Pharmacology, ranked last year as well, this year saw the varsity feature in the Chemistry category as well at 601-630 ranking range. The university improved its position in the Petroleum Engineering category, jumping from 151-160 range in 2022 to 101-150 in 2023. The university was placed at fourth rank among Indian universities in this subject. However, its ranking in Pharmacy & Pharmacology subject dropped from 251-300 to 301-350.

SPPU was featured in two new disciplines, Pharmacy & Pharmacology and Physics & Astronomy, where it was placed at 301-350 and 551-600 ranks, respectively. The varsity's standing in Chemistry dropped from last year's 501-550 to 551-600.

Meanwhile, TIFR was placed much lower than last year in three subjects Physics & Astronomy, Biological Sciences and Natural Sciences.

On the other hand, TISS found a place in the Sociology rankings at 201-250 range globally, while acquiring the third position among Indian universities in the subject.

ICT also dropped a few notches in Chemistry and Pharmacy & Pharmacology categories, while maintaining its position in Chemical Engineering at the 101-150 range globally and third rank in the country.

Symbiosis International was ranked 401-450 globally, up from last year's 501-550, and second locally in the Business & Management Studies discipline.