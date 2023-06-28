QS World University Rankings 2024: Universities From Malaysia, Saudi Ace Ahead Of IITs

Universiti Malaya ranked at 65th in QS Ranking 2024 | um.edu

The QS World University Ranking 2024 has been released late night, In this year's list the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has achieved a rank of 149th, the highest rank ever by the institute. Apart from IIT Bombay's better performance, this year 45 Indian universities feature in the QS Ranking list that has increased from 41 last year.

MIT has been ranked top university by the QS World University Rankings 2024 for the 12th year in a row.

Malaysian University features in top 100 for second time in a row

There are many other countries whose performance has impressed in the latest version of QS University Rankings.

Malaysia's top ranked varsity, Universiti Malaya (UM) continues its reign, for the sixth consecutive year, as Malaysia’s top university in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

It is also the only varsity from the country to be listed among top 100 global list, climbing five spots to 65th from 70th in last year's ranking.

At second place is Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) which jumped six spots to 137th this year from 143rd last year.

A total of 5 universities from Malaysia feature in top 200 list. They are - Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) (158th), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (159th) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (188th).

A record-high number of 28 Malaysian higher education institutions (HEIs) were ranked this year in the QS 2024 list.

If compared this to India, none of the Institutes/Universities feature in top 100 globally and only 2 Indian institutes feature in top 200 List in 20th edition of QS World University rankings.

Although 45 Indian Universities feature in the list which is better number than Malaysia which has 28.

Saudi Arabia: Education Hub in Arab region

In the Western Asian countries, Saudi Arabia is the most represented nation with 16 entries in the QS University Ranking list 2024, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 11 Universities featuring in the list.

King Abdulaziz University (KAU) from Saudi Arabia is the highest-ranked Arab institution, despite a slight slip from 106th to 143rd place which is still better than India's top Institute IIT Bombay (149th Rank).

Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is at 180th position making 2 Varsities from the country in top 200 list globally.

Saudi Arabia remains the Arab region’s premier higher education sector, with three of Western Asia’s five best universities belonging to the nation.

Ben Sowter, senior vice president of QS, said: "Despite a slight decline this year, the story remains mostly the same for Saudi Arabia, with incredible progress seen in its international reputation. However, challenges in sustainability and generating high-impact research remain. As the country looks to diversify its economy away from oil and upskill its workforce for the future, enhancing cross-border collaboration and addressing sustainability concerns will be essential for its continued advancement."