QS World University Rankings: New Delhi Leaves Behind Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai With Most Indian Universities

IIT Delhi has been ranked second best Indian institution in QS World University Rankings 2023. | IIT Delhi

The much awaited Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2024 was released late Tuesday night with India having much to cheer about as the country has 45 universities in this year's rankings compared to 41 in 2023.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) emerged as India's top varsity in the rankings at 147th position, with IIT Delhi at (197), Indian Institute of Science (IISC) - Bangalore (225), IIT Kharagpur (271), IIT Kanpur (278), and IIT Madras (285).

Though the current number of varsities from India prove to be bright spot for India's higher education landscape, only two universities from the country have made it to the top 200 as compared to three last year.

India's performance in QS Rankings 2024 has also cemented its position as the seventh best represented country in the world and the third best in Asia but when it comes to its cities New Delhi has come out as the best represented one with 7 of the 45 universities being located in within the suburbs of the capital.

IIT Delhi (197), Delhi University (407), Jawaharlal Nehru University (601-610), Jamia Millia Islamia (951-1000), Jamia Hamdard (1201-1400), Guru Gobind Singh University (1401+), and Indian Statistical Institute (1401+) are seven institutes from the entire list located in Delhi.

Chennai comes in the second position with 5 institutes - IIT Madras (285), Anna University (427), University of Madras (526), Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (1001-1200), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (1201-1400).

Kolkata has emerged as the winner from the Eastern part of India with three varsities, namely Jadavpur University (741-750), University of Calcutta (801-850), Indian Statistical Institute - Kolkata campus (1401+).

Mumbai with IIT Bombay (147) and Mumbai University (751-760) are the only two institutions from the city in the list.

Hyderabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar are also represented in the rankings through two institutions each.

MIT has again been named the world’s top university by the QS World University Rankings. This is the 12th year in a row that MIT has got this achievement.

The QS rankings are based on indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, student-to-faculty ratio, proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students.

Read Also QS World University Rankings: IIT Bombay Ranked in Top 150 List