QS Global EMBA Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore’s MBA course best in India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s two-year Master of Business Administration - Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management - has been ranked number 1 in India, number 12 in the Asia-Pacific region, and number 46 in the QS Global Executive MBA rankings 2022.

The IIMB received an overall score of 61.6 out of 100 among the 191 international EMBA programmes evaluated for this year's rankings.



Career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile, and thought leadership make up the methodology used to determine the rankings.



"Employer reputation is IIM Bangalore's strongest category, ranking 30th overall. Employer reputation was examined for a total of 447,945 nominations from 53,792 employers "In a statement, the IIM Bangalore noted.



In this year's rankings of Indian B-schools, IIMB is followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Kozhikode. IESE Business School in Spain has been ranked as the best b-school in the world in 2022.

