e-Paper Get App

QS Global EMBA Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore’s MBA course best in India

The IIMB received an overall score of 61.6 out of 100 among the 191 international EMBA programmes evaluated for this year's rankings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
IIM Bangalore |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s two-year Master of Business Administration - Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management - has been ranked number 1 in India, number 12 in the Asia-Pacific region, and number 46 in the QS Global Executive MBA rankings 2022.

The IIMB received an overall score of 61.6 out of 100 among the 191 international EMBA programmes evaluated for this year's rankings.


Career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile, and thought leadership make up the methodology used to determine the rankings.


"Employer reputation is IIM Bangalore's strongest category, ranking 30th overall. Employer reputation was examined for a total of 447,945 nominations from 53,792 employers "In a statement, the IIM Bangalore noted.


In this year's rankings of Indian B-schools, IIMB is followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Kozhikode. IESE Business School in Spain has been ranked as the best b-school in the world in 2022.

Read Also
Pupils tutored by IIM students bag NMMS Scholarship
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationQS Global EMBA Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore’s MBA course best in India

RECENT STORIES

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...