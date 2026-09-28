'Punjab Police Handled LPU Situation Professionally,' Claims AAP Leader Baltej Singh Pannu

AAP Leader Baltej Singh Pannu | PTI

Chandigarh: With opposition parties lashing out at the Punjab government over law and order in the wake of the violent protests at the Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, the AAP on Monday said the police handled the situation with restraint and professionalism.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu said the situation at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) was “highly sensitive” as it involved students from Punjab, other states and abroad.

Safety of every student studying in Punjab is the government's priority, and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the LPU incident, Pannu said.

LPU students went on a rampage on campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway outside the institute over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises a few days back.

The protesters also pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several cops injured, officials said.

The situation on the campus, however, remained peaceful on Monday.

With the Congress, BJP and SAD slamming the Bhagwant Mann government over law and order and blaming the police for laxity, Pannu criticised the opposition leaders for “politicising” a sensitive matter involving students.

“The situation involved students and required sensitivity; yet, some opposition leaders appeared more interested in creating a controversy than allowing the situation to be resolved. They seem to be behaving like vultures, waiting for dead bodies, rather than helping to ensure that the situation remains peaceful,” Pannu alleged.

“They seem upset that the situation is under control and that the Punjab government did not deal with the students the way protesters were dealt with at the Jantar Mantar,” he added.

Pannu also said that Punjab has become an important education hub today, with students coming from across India and other countries.

“For example, a large number of students from Jammu and Kashmir, especially girls pursuing nursing and other courses, study in Punjab's universities and colleges. Their safety and security are extremely important for us,” the AAP leader said.

The incident at LPU came a day after a huge protest by students of Chitkara University in Patiala, who allegedly set a police vehicle afire over unverified claims that two female students committed suicide on the campus.

Referring to the LPU incident, Pannu said that when the situation escalated and the highway was blocked, Punjab Police did not use excessive force against the students.

“Batons or pellet guns were not used against the students. Instead, they were treated like sons and daughters. It took some time, but the situation was handled professionally,” he claimed.

“Following the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the university and reviewed the situation. Senior police officers are also engaging with the students continuously to understand what had happened.

“An SIT is examining the allegations as well as the circumstances surrounding the unrest. It is important that the investigation is allowed to take its course so that the complete truth comes out before the people,” Pannu said.

The AAP leader also said the government would ensure that those responsible for vandalism and damage to property face action as per the law.

Heavy police deployment remained at the university located along the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway on Monday, as students carrying bags and suitcases were seen leaving the campus.

The LPU has allowed students to go home while classes remain suspended.

Students who wish to stay back have been advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any "unrest activities" in the interest of their own safety, the university said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)