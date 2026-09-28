 Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: MIT Student Dies After Two-Wheeler Collides With Bulker Tanker Near Kadamwakvasti
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Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: MIT Student Dies After Two-Wheeler Collides With Bulker Tanker Near Kadamwakvasti

An MIT student died and another was seriously injured after their two-wheeler collided with a bulker tanker on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday evening. The accident occurred near Zudio in Kadamwakvasti limits. Loni Kalbhor police reached the spot and admitted the injured student to hospital. Officials are investigating the cause and identifying those involved.

Alister AugustineUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: MIT Student Dies After Two-Wheeler Collides With Bulker Tanker Near Kadamwakvasti
Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: MIT Student Dies After Two-Wheeler Collides With Bulker Tanker Near Kadamwakvasti |

Pune: A horrific accident involving a two-wheeler and a bulker tanker took place on Monday (28th September) evening in front of Zudio within the Kadamwakvasti limits on the Pune-Solapur highway. In this accident, a student from MIT died on the spot, while another student who was with him was seriously injured.

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Upon receiving information about the accident, the Loni Kalbhor police rushed to the spot. The injured student has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Work is underway to identify the deceased and injured students, and the exact cause of the accident is not yet clear. The Loni Kalbhor police are conducting further investigation in this matter.

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