Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: MIT Student Dies After Two-Wheeler Collides With Bulker Tanker Near Kadamwakvasti |

Pune: A horrific accident involving a two-wheeler and a bulker tanker took place on Monday (28th September) evening in front of Zudio within the Kadamwakvasti limits on the Pune-Solapur highway. In this accident, a student from MIT died on the spot, while another student who was with him was seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Loni Kalbhor police rushed to the spot. The injured student has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Work is underway to identify the deceased and injured students, and the exact cause of the accident is not yet clear. The Loni Kalbhor police are conducting further investigation in this matter.

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